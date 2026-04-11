Kerala Congress Avoids CM Face Debate Ahead Of Poll Results, Stresses Party Unity

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) Congress leaders on Saturday decided to refrain from naming preferred candidates for the chief minister’s post to avoid differences before the announcement of the Kerala Assembly election results.

Earlier, Congress MP K Sudhakaran had extended support to Ramesh Chennithala, while Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, without naming V D Satheesan, said the CM should be from the district.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.

Senior leader K Muraleedharan, speaking to reporters, said it was not appropriate to express such opinions at this stage.

“Going into such a discussion is not appropriate, as it would give a bad impression of differences in the party to the public. No one should create such a situation,” he said, adding that the decision would be taken by the party high command.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also said that the party follows a set procedure in selecting the CM, and it would be followed in Kerala as well. “Our party’s way is to take the opinion of all MLAs, and then the leadership will make a decision. There will definitely be a Congress CM in Kerala,” he said.

Tharoor termed the controversy over the chief minister’s post unnecessary.

“I always say, let the construction of the house be completed before buying household goods. The construction will be completed on May 4, after which we can decide,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would secure a thumping victory and alleged that the BJP wanted the LDF to remain in power.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said the chief minister would be selected according to the party’s established procedure.

“The decision is taken by the high command after consulting leaders and MLAs. I don’t see any possibility of controversy over the CM post in Congress now,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also said there was no controversy over the CM’s post, as it would be decided by the party high command.

“There has been no such discussion here. We are clear that no such controversy should be created. There has never been a time when the Congress and the UDF have worked so unitedly,” he said. PTI TBA SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)