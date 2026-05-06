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HomeElectionBJP’s 3-Seat Win In Kerala A ‘Serious Warning’, Says CPI’s Binoy Viswam After Poll Results

BJP’s 3-Seat Win In Kerala A ‘Serious Warning’, Says CPI’s Binoy Viswam After Poll Results

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has warned that BJP’s electoral gains in Kerala, including 3 seats and second-place finishes in 6 constituencies, signal a growing political shift.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP's Kerala assembly gains pose serious threat to secular parties.
  • BJP's second-place finishes in six constituencies raise concerns.
  • Vote leakage from Left to UDF requires detailed examination.
  • CPI and LDF to study shortcomings and implement changes.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Wednesday said that the BJP winning three seats in the Kerala Assembly polls needs to be viewed seriously by all secular parties as it poses a "danger" to the politics in the state.

Viswam, speaking to reporters here, said that BJP not only won three seats, but came second in six constituencies which was also a matter of concern.

He said that it shows that when extreme right wing politics tightened its grip, it has made a big impact, not just in Kerala but across the country.

It needs to be studied in detail by all Left and secular forces in the country to deal with it.

Viswam said that the party also needs to study what led to the defeat of the LDF.

He said that there was a substantial leak of votes from the Left front to the UDF which was not accounted for by any of the LDF parties and the reasons for it have to be examined.

For that meetings will be held at the district and state level and where required, necessary changes would be made, the CPI state secretary said.

"We will seriously study what the shortcomings were and where we failed, and then the requisite changes and corrections will be made," he said, adding that the results of all the 140 seats would be examined He further said that the CPI and LDF will not leave the state politics because of a defeat as they can only move forward by working for the people.

The UDF won 102 seats, the LDF got 35 and the BJP netted 3 seats in the April 9 assembly polls held in the state. PTI HMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's main concern regarding the recent Kerala Assembly polls?

Viswam expressed concern about the BJP winning three seats and coming second in six, viewing it as a 'danger' to Kerala's secular politics.

What does Binoy Viswam suggest secular parties should do in response to the BJP's performance?

He believes all Left and secular forces in the country need to seriously study the BJP's impact and its tight grip on extreme right-wing politics.

What other factor does the CPI plan to study following the election results?

The party will also examine the reasons behind the LDF's defeat, including a substantial, unaccounted leak of votes to the UDF.

What steps will the CPI take to address their shortcomings?

Meetings will be held at district and state levels to study the failures, and necessary changes and corrections will be made.

Published at : 06 May 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Election Result 2026 Kerala Election 2026
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