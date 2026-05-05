Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionCongress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick

Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick

Congress appoints Wasnik, Maken as observers to consult MLAs in Kerala; leadership to take final call on CM after UDF’s decisive victory.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress appoints Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken as Kerala observers.
  • Observers will gather feedback from MLAs for CM nominee.
  • Party leadership will make final decision on leadership.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and treasurer Ajay Maken as observers for taking feedback from newly-elected MLAs in Kerala to decide the chief ministerial nominee of the party, sources said.

Maken and Wasnik are expected to leave for Kerala once the Congress Legislature Party meeting is fixed, they said.

They will gather feedback from MLAs for the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader, who will effectively be the next chief minister of Kerala.

As per the Congress tradition, the views of elected MLAs are taken, but the final decision rests with the party leadership.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is one of the contenders for the chief minister's post, along with V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

A day after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in the state, Venugopal arrived in the national capital and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

Venugopal later held a series of meetings with top Congress leaders in Delhi ahead of government formation in the southern state.

The UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seats in the Assembly elections, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats. With this victory, the 10-year rule of the Left government has also come to an end. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 05 May 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Election Results Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick
Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick
Election
‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’
‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’
Election
ABP News, ABP Ananda Surge To #1 As Election Heat Drives Facebook, YouTube Dominance
ABP News, ABP Ananda Surge To #1 As Election Heat Drives Facebook, YouTube Dominance
Election
Vijay Has Sought Congress Support To Form Government: KC Venugopal
Vijay Has Sought Congress Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget