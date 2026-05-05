Congress Names Wasnik, Maken As Observers To Finalise Kerala CM Pick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress appoints Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken as Kerala observers.

Observers will gather feedback from MLAs for CM nominee.

Party leadership will make final decision on leadership.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and treasurer Ajay Maken as observers for taking feedback from newly-elected MLAs in Kerala to decide the chief ministerial nominee of the party, sources said.

Maken and Wasnik are expected to leave for Kerala once the Congress Legislature Party meeting is fixed, they said.

They will gather feedback from MLAs for the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader, who will effectively be the next chief minister of Kerala.

As per the Congress tradition, the views of elected MLAs are taken, but the final decision rests with the party leadership.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is one of the contenders for the chief minister's post, along with V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

A day after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in the state, Venugopal arrived in the national capital and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

Venugopal later held a series of meetings with top Congress leaders in Delhi ahead of government formation in the southern state.

The UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seats in the Assembly elections, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats. With this victory, the 10-year rule of the Left government has also come to an end.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)