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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionKerala Election Results 2026: BJP Breaks New Ground With 3 Seats As UDF Sweeps State

Kerala Election Results 2026: BJP Breaks New Ground With 3 Seats As UDF Sweeps State

BJP wins 3 seats in Kerala 2026 Election, its best-ever tally, even as Congress-led UDF sweeps to power across the state.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP achieves its strongest Kerala election performance with three seats.
  • Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins Nemom, V. Muraleedharan secures Kazhakkoottam.
  • BJP registers surprise breakthrough in Chathannoor, Kollam district.
  • UDF wins landslide, but BJP's gains indicate evolving state politics.

The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections have delivered a landmark moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured three constituencies, Nemom, Kazhakkoottam, and Chathannoor, marking its strongest-ever performance in the state. This comes even as the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, swept to power across Kerala.

While the BJP remains far from forming a government, its gains signal a notable shift in a state long dominated by bipolar politics between the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Nemom: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Delivers Key Win

In Nemom, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar secured a crucial victory, defeating CPI(M) veteran V. Sivankutty by 3,590 votes. Congress candidate K. S. Sabarinathan finished third.

Nemom has historically been the BJP’s strongest base in Kerala, gaining prominence after O. Rajagopal won the seat in 2016—the party’s first-ever Assembly victory in the state. After losing it in 2021, the BJP had focused heavily on reclaiming the constituency, making Chandrasekhar’s win particularly significant.

ALSO READ: Vijay Vs Udhayanidhi: Tamil Nadu’s New Political Axis Takes Shape After 2026 Verdict

Kazhakkoottam: Muraleedharan Wins Tight Contest

In a closely fought battle in Kazhakkoottam, V. Muraleedharan edged past CPI(M)’s Kadakampally Surendran by a slender margin of 428 votes.

The seat had been held by Surendran since 2021, but the 2026 contest saw renewed political scrutiny and a sharp campaign, culminating in a narrow victory for the BJP. The result underscores the party’s ability to compete even in tightly contested urban constituencies.

Chathannoor: BJP Breakthrough In Kollam

The BJP also registered a surprise win in Chathannoor, where B. B. Gopakumar defeated CPI’s R. Rajendran by 4,398 votes.

The constituency, held by the CPI for 15 years, witnessed a shift despite a candidate change by the LDF. Gopakumar, who had previously come close in earlier elections, managed to convert his persistence into a decisive victory this time.

BJP’s Strongest Showing In Kerala Yet

The BJP’s tally of three seats marks its best-ever performance in Kerala Assembly elections, improving on its previous high of one seat in 2016. Although the party’s footprint remains limited, these victories provide it with a stronger base in key regions like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

UDF Dominates, But New Undercurrent Emerges

For the Congress-led UDF, the election result represents a sweeping mandate and a return to power. However, the BJP’s gains highlight subtle shifts in voter behaviour, suggesting an evolving political undercurrent in the state.

Analysts believe that while Kerala’s bipolar structure remains intact, the BJP’s incremental progress could gradually reshape electoral dynamics in the years ahead.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP's performance in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections?

The BJP secured three constituencies: Nemom, Kazhakkoottam, and Chathannoor. This marks their strongest-ever performance in the state.

Which constituencies did the BJP win in the 2026 Kerala elections?

The BJP won in Nemom, Kazhakkoottam, and Chathannoor. These victories signal a notable shift in Kerala's political landscape.

Who won the Nemom constituency for the BJP?

Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar secured a crucial victory in Nemom. He defeated CPI(M)'s V. Sivankutty by 3,590 votes.

How did the BJP perform in Kazhakkoottam?

V. Muraleedharan of the BJP won a closely fought battle in Kazhakkoottam. He defeated CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran by a narrow margin of 428 votes.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Election Result 2026 Kerala Election 2026
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