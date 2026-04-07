Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionKerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains

Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains

Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll Survey: A new opinion poll shows LDF and UDF locked in a tight race in Kerala, with seat projections and vote share nearly identical ahead of polling.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll Survey: Kerala’s electoral battle is shaping up to be a cliffhanger, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) virtually tied, according to the latest opinion poll released ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Vote Tracker survey by VoteVibe, published on April 6 by CNN-News18, indicates that both alliances are within striking distance of the majority mark, setting the stage for a razor-thin finish.

Kerala Election: Opinion Poll Point To Tight Race

The survey projects the UDF could win between 64 and 74 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the LDF is expected to secure between 63 and 73 seats. With 71 seats required for a majority, the margin separating the two alliances is minimal.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, is forecast to win between 1 and 5 seats, suggesting a limited role in determining the outcome.

Earlier editions of the same poll had shown a clearer advantage for the LDF, but the latest numbers reflect a significant narrowing of the gap as polling day approaches.

Vote Share Reveals Narrow Divide

Vote share estimates further underline the intensity of the contest. The UDF is projected to receive 39.7% of the vote, while the LDF is close behind at 38.7%.

With undecided voters still in play, even marginal swings could tip the balance in favour of either alliance, making the election highly unpredictable.

Leadership Contest Remains Close

The survey also highlights a tight race in leadership preference. Incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads with 31.3% support, while UDF leader V. D. Satheesan trails closely at 29.5%.

The slim margin suggests that voters are nearly evenly split not just on party lines, but also on leadership choices.

Mixed Verdict On LDF Governance

Public perception of the LDF government appears divided. Around 40% of respondents rated its performance as “good” or “very good,” while 43% described it as “poor” or “very poor.”

This split points to a potential anti-incumbency factor, which could play a decisive role in the final outcome.

Questions Over Congress Strategy

The poll also raises concerns about the Congress-led alliance’s approach to leadership projection. About 36.2% of respondents felt that presenting multiple chief ministerial faces could hurt the UDF’s prospects, compared to 24.5% who believed it would be beneficial.

As Kerala heads to the polls, the numbers suggest a fiercely contested election where every vote will count, and even the smallest shift could determine who forms the next government.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected outcome of the Kerala Assembly elections according to the latest opinion poll?

The Vote Tracker survey indicates a very close contest between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, with both alliances predicted to be near the majority mark of 71 seats.

What is the projected seat share for the LDF and UDF in the Kerala Assembly elections?

The UDF is expected to win between 64-74 seats, while the LDF is projected to secure 63-73 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

What is the projected vote share for the major alliances in Kerala?

The UDF is projected to get 39.7% of the vote, closely followed by the LDF at 38.7%. Even small shifts could influence the outcome.

How do voters perceive the performance of the LDF government?

Public opinion is divided, with approximately 40% rating the LDF government's performance as good or very good, and 43% calling it poor or very poor.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll Survey
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | Stalin, Vijay Or Palaniswami? Who Has The Edge As Per Opinion Polls
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | Stalin, Vijay Or Palaniswami? Who Has The Edge As Per Opinion Polls
Election
Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains
Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains
Election
Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains
Kerala Election 2026 Opinion Poll: UDF, LDF In Tight Race Near Majority; NDA Sees Limited Gains
Election
West Bengal SIR: 91 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List, Election Commission Releases Data
West Bengal SIR: 91 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List, Election Commission Releases Data
Advertisement

Videos

Global crisis: Iran Stands Firm Amid War Escalation, Rejects US Deadline
War Update: Middle East War Escalates, Strikes, Counterstrikes & Rising Tensions
Breaking News: War Escalates as Trump Issues Fresh Threats, Iran Hits Back Strongly
US Iran conflict: Trump’s Hardline on Strait of Hormuz Sparks Tensions Amid Ongoing War
War Update: Escalation Continues Amid Trump’s Threats and Regional Attacks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget