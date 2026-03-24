Kerala Election 2026: KK Shailaja Takes On Sunny Joseph In High-Stakes Peravoor Battle

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 24 (PTI) Peravoor Assembly constituency in the politically sensitive Kannur district is known as a relatively calm pocket, where most people depend on farming for their livelihood.

But the hilly region, which has seen incidents of human-animal conflict, remains a difficult terrain for the CPI(M), the district's dominant political force.

By fielding one of Kerala's most recognisable Left leaders, former health minister K K Shailaja, the party is making a strong push to connect with voters in this hillside constituency.

Some political observers, however, see her candidature against sitting MLA and KPCC president Sunny Joseph in the Congress stronghold as a move by rivals within the CPI(M) to sideline her further.

Shailaja, who won the party fortress of Mattannur seat twice -- by a record margin in the 2021 Assembly elections -- dismisses such claims.

She says the party has fielded her in Peravoor to win back the seat from the UDF. The constituency has been represented by Joseph for three consecutive terms.

Widely seen as one of the most effective ministers in the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Shailaja remains a grassroots-connected leader within the party in Kerala.

"The CPI(M) does not choose candidates only for easy victories," she told PTI Videos.

"It also fields them to reclaim constituencies the party has lost," the CPI(M) Central Committee member said.

Her work and dedication as the state health minister -- especially during the first Nipah outbreak and later the Covid pandemic-- earned her global attention. However, she was not part of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet and remained an MLA from Mattannur.

"I have won from this constituency in 2006, and that too with a good margin. So it is not an impossible task," Shailaja said, sitting at the CPI(M) area committee office in Kottiyoor.

Peravoor has a sizeable Christian population, largely migrant farmers from the Travancore region who have settled in this hillside constituency over several decades.

"I am a native of Peravoor, and it is where I began my political career. I am sure this time people will rally behind me to give the Pinarayi government a third term," Shailaja said, adding that the poor performance of Joseph as MLA would work in her favour.

"It is a tight fight," she admitted.

Joseph remains hopeful of securing a fourth consecutive victory.

"It is going to be an election against the failed governance of the Vijayan-led government, and the people of Peravoor will support me in this fight," the Congress leader said.

As the KPCC president, overseeing the election campaign of the Congress party, he has not been able to spend much time in the constituency, as he travels frequently.

"I am there in the constituency all the time as their MLA, and people understand that I am also the KPCC president," Joseph said.

He is not worried about the stature of his opponent, having defeated Shailaja in the 2011 elections.

What may concern him, however, is the sharp drop in his victory margin in 2021, when he edged past Sakeer Hussain of the CPI(M) by just over 3,000 votes. In 2016, his margin had been more than 7,000 votes.

Shailaja had lost the 2011 election to Sunny Joseph by a narrow margin of around 2,700 votes and hopes to overturn that in 2026.

The BJP-led NDA has fielded Paily Vathiattu, the state general secretary of BDJS, a political party founded by Thushar Vellapally, son of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan.

Vathiattu, who was earlier with the Congress, has served as a local self-government representative in Peravoor and is confident of defeating both his rivals.

"I know every nook and corner of the constituency, having worked here all my life -- during my employment and later in my political career. I know every issue the constituency faces," Vathiattu told PTI.

He says he is not intimidated by the stature of his opponents.

"With the BJP supporting me and the blessings of Narendra Modi behind me, I am confident I can bring development to every panchayat in Peravoor, and the people will trust me," he said.

Human-animal conflict is the most pressing issue in this hillside constituency.

As most residents are farmers, they frequently face wild animals destroying their crops. In areas such as Aralam Farm, several lives have been lost due to elephant attacks.

Vathiattu said neither the present government nor the MLA had done enough to help these farmers.

As Peravoor heads to the polls on April 9, a key question remains: can Shailaja break into the stronghold of the Congress, or will Joseph retain the seat for a fourth term? PTI KPK TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)