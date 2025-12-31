Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Even before the first ballot is cast for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two BJP women candidates have secured victory in the absence of a contest.

Rekha Chaudhary, who had been a corporator for over a decade, and Asawari Kedar Navare have been declared winners unopposed from Ward No. 18 (Kachore) and Ward No. 26(A), which covers the Savarkar Road area, respectively, said officials.

State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan described the victories as the “ultimate civilian award” from the people. “It is the recognition of ten years of solving problems on the ground, of being there for every citizen in Kachore. People have spoken by staying silent. They knew their leader had already won their hearts,” he said.

Navare, who comes from a family with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) roots, is a new face in the municipal arena.

Chavan made a video call to Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to convey the development.

“A victory is a victory. But an unopposed victory is a message of trust. Let this energy fuel our journey towards a better Kalyan-Dombivli,” said Fadnavis during the video call.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the KDMC, are scheduled for January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR NR

