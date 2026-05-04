Kasaragod Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kasaragod Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kasaragod constituency number 2 of Kerala, was won by N. A. Nellikkunnu in 2021 from IUML who secured 63296 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. Shreekanth from BJP who secured 50395 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12901 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kasaragod Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.