The first phase of Assembly by-elections recorded a moderate start with varying voter turnout. Initial figures showed a cautious response from voters in the early hours.
Byelection LIVE 2026 Voting Percentage: Nagaland Leads With 19.80% Turnout At 9 AM, Tripura, Karnataka Trail
Byelection LIVE 2026 Voting Percentage: Early bypoll turnout remains modest across states, with Nagaland leading. PM Modi urges youth and women to vote in large numbers.
Byelection LIVE 2026 Voting Percentage: The first phase of Assembly by-elections recorded a moderate start on polling day, with varying voter turnout across constituencies as of 9 am. Initial figures indicate a cautious response from voters in the early hours of polling.
Early Voting Sees Mixed Response
Among the seats, Koridang in Nagaland reported the highest turnout at 19.80 percent, followed by Dharmanagar in Tripura with 15.63 percent.
In Karnataka, Bagalkot recorded 11.87 percent turnout, while Davanagere South saw a lower participation rate of 9.01 percent, reflecting a relatively slow start in the state.
Byelection Voter Turnout
- Davanagere South (Karnataka) - 9.01%
- Bagalkot (Karnataka) - 11.87%
- Koridang (Nagaland) - 19.80%
- Dharmanagar (Tripura) - 15.63%
Regional Trends Emerge
The early data suggests stronger participation in northeastern constituencies compared to southern regions, a trend often observed in the initial hours of polling. Election officials expect turnout to pick up as the day progresses and more voters step out.
Polling stations opened amid tight security and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth voting process across all constituencies. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to maintain order and facilitate voter participation.
PM Modi Appeals For Higher Participation
Ahead of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to exercise their franchise in large numbers.
In messages shared in multiple languages, including English, Assamese, Malayalam, and Tamil, he made a special appeal to young voters and women to actively take part in the democratic process. His call aimed to boost voter turnout and encourage broader participation across regions.
Related Video
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the voter turnout in the first phase of the by-elections as of 9 am?
Which constituency had the highest voter turnout early on?
Koridang in Nagaland reported the highest early turnout at 19.80 percent. Dharmanagar in Tripura followed with 15.63 percent.
What regional trends in voter participation were observed early in the day?
Northeastern constituencies showed stronger early participation compared to southern regions. Officials expect turnout to increase as the day progresses.
Did Prime Minister Modi encourage people to vote?
Yes, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to exercise their franchise in large numbers. He made a special appeal to young voters and women to participate.