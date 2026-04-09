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Byelection LIVE 2026 Voting Percentage: The first phase of Assembly by-elections recorded a moderate start on polling day, with varying voter turnout across constituencies as of 9 am. Initial figures indicate a cautious response from voters in the early hours of polling.

Early Voting Sees Mixed Response

Among the seats, Koridang in Nagaland reported the highest turnout at 19.80 percent, followed by Dharmanagar in Tripura with 15.63 percent.

In Karnataka, Bagalkot recorded 11.87 percent turnout, while Davanagere South saw a lower participation rate of 9.01 percent, reflecting a relatively slow start in the state.

Byelection Voter Turnout

Davanagere South (Karnataka) - 9.01%

Bagalkot (Karnataka) - 11.87%

Koridang (Nagaland) - 19.80%

Dharmanagar (Tripura) - 15.63%

Regional Trends Emerge

The early data suggests stronger participation in northeastern constituencies compared to southern regions, a trend often observed in the initial hours of polling. Election officials expect turnout to pick up as the day progresses and more voters step out.

Polling stations opened amid tight security and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth voting process across all constituencies. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to maintain order and facilitate voter participation.

PM Modi Appeals For Higher Participation

Ahead of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

In messages shared in multiple languages, including English, Assamese, Malayalam, and Tamil, he made a special appeal to young voters and women to actively take part in the democratic process. His call aimed to boost voter turnout and encourage broader participation across regions.