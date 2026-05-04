Karaikudi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Karaikudi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Karaikudi constituency number 184 of Tamil Nadu, was won by S. Mangudi in 2021 from Congress who secured 75954 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, H. Raja from BJP who secured 54365 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 21589 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Karaikudi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.