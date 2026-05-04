Karaikal North Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Karaikal North Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Karaikal North constituency number 26 of Puducherry, was won by P. R. N. Thirumurugan in 2021 from AINRC who secured 12704 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, A. V. Subramanian from INC who secured 12569 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 135 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Karaikal North Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.