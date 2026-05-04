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Kanthi Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Kanthi Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly.
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Kanthi Uttar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kanthi Uttar constituency number 213 of West Bengal, was won by Sumita Sinha in 2021 from BJP who secured 113524 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Tarun Kumar Jana from TMC who secured 104194 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9330 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kanthi Uttar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Kanthi Uttar West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
The results of the West Bengal Elections 2026 will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin shortly. Vote counting for the West Bengal elections will start at 8 am, watch the fastest LIVE results on ABP Live.
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