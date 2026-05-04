Background

Kanthi Dakshin Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kanthi Dakshin constituency number 216 of West Bengal, was won by Arup Kumar Das in 2021 from BJP who secured 98477 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Jyotirmoy Kar from TMC who secured 88184 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10293 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kanthi Dakshin Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.