Explorer
Kanthi Dakshin Election LIVE Vote Counting: From Kanthi Dakshin Assembly constituency, who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Kanthi Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Kanthi Dakshin, who is leading and who is trailing. Watch LIVE
LIVE
Key Events
Background
Kanthi Dakshin Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kanthi Dakshin constituency number 216 of West Bengal, was won by Arup Kumar Das in 2021 from BJP who secured 98477 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Jyotirmoy Kar from TMC who secured 88184 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10293 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kanthi Dakshin Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Kanthi Dakshin West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
West Bengal Election 2026 Vote Counting LIVE: Stay with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Kanthi Dakshin Assembly elections. The live vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly.
Load More
Tags :Kanthi Dakshin Vidhan Sabha Chunav Kanthi Dakshin Election Result Kanthi Dakshin Election 2026 Result Kanthi Dakshin Election Result 2026 Live Kanthi Dakshin Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Kanthi Dakshin Contituency Result 2023 Kanthi Dakshin News West Bengal Election Result 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Results 2026
New Update
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Mannadipet Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Sainthia (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Nalhati Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Nanoor (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by