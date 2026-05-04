Kannur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kannur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kannur constituency number 11 of Kerala, was won by Kadannappalli Ramachandran in 2021 from Con(S) who secured 60313 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Satheeshan Pacheni from INC who secured 58568 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1745 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kannur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.