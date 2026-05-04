Kancheepuram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kancheepuram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Kancheepuram constituency number 37 of Tamil Nadu, was won by C. V. M. P. Ezhilarasan in 2021 from DMK who secured 103235 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. Mageshkumar from PMK who secured 91236 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 11999 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kancheepuram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.