Kamaraj Nagar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kamaraj Nagar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Kamaraj Nagar constituency number 10 of Puducherry, was won by A. Johnkumar in 2021 from BJP who secured 16687 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. O. H. F. Shahjahan from INC who secured 9458 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 7229 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kamaraj Nagar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.