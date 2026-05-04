Kalpetta Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kalpetta Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kalpetta constituency number 19 of Kerala, was won by T. Siddique in 2021 from INC who secured 70252 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. V. Shreyams Kumar from LJD who secured 64782 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5470 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kalpetta Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.