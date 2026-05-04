Kalliasseri Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kalliasseri Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kalliasseri constituency number 7 of Kerala, was won by M. Vijin in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 88252 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Brijesh Kumar from INC who secured 43859 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 44393 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kalliasseri Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.