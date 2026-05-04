Kalimpong Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kalimpong Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kalimpong constituency number 22 of West Bengal, was won by Ruden Sada Lepcha in 2021 from GJM(T) who secured 58206 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Suva Pradhan from BJP who secured 54336 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 3870 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kalimpong Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.