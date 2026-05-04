Kaliganj Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kaliganj Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Kaliganj constituency number 80 of West Bengal, was won by Nasiruddin Ahamed in 2021 from TMC who secured 111696 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Abhijit Ghosh from BJP who secured 64709 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 46987 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kaliganj Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.