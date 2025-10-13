Jubilee Hills Bypoll: KTR Accuses Congress Of Registering Fake Voters, Electoral Manipulation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bharath Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday accused the Congress of registering "thousands of fake voters" ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat bypoll, scheduled for November 11.

He said that the BRS will counter the Congress's attempt to register fake voters in the voter list in whatever way necessary.

"The people are very angry with Congress, so they know they won't get votes. That's why, in one house, they got 43 fake votes registered. In each house, 43 fake votes. In total, they registered thousands of fake votes. We are doing an exercise on that, we will counter it in whatever way necessary," KTR said while addressing a BRS meeting in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The election was necessitated following the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath.

Backward Class (BC) leader V Naveen Yadav is the Congress candidate, and the BRS has fielded Gopinath's widow Sunitha. The BJP is yet to finalise its candidate.

Ahead of the bypoll, the BRS has intensified its attack against the Congress government in the State.

On Sunday, KTR hit out at the Revanth Reddy government over their "unfulfilled promises", asking on what basis the Congress leader is asking for votes again in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

KTR alleged that promises made by the Congress, including monthly cash transfers of Rs 2,500 to women and promises of one tola of gold to brides, had not been fulfilled yet.

"Revanth Reddy promised that he will provide Rs 2,500 to every woman. Did he give that to anyone for two years? He also said he will provide one tola of gold to girls at the time of their marriage. Did anyone get one tola of gold? On what basis are you asking for votes again?... We need to teach Congress a lesson," KTR said, while addressing party workers and supporters in Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Sunday officially announced the schedule for the bye-election to the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad District, a release said.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is October 21, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 22 and withdrawal of candidature by October 24. Polling will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

