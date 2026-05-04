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Joypur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Joypur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromJoypur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Joypur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Joypur constituency number 241 of West Bengal, was won by Narahari Mahato in 2021 from BJP who secured 73713 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Phanibhushan Kumar from INC who secured 61611 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 12102 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Joypur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Tags :Joypur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Joypur Election Result Joypur Election 2026 Result Joypur Election Result 2026 Live Joypur Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Joypur Contituency Result 2023 Joypur News West Bengal Election Result 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Results 2026
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