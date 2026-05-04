Irinjalakuda Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Irinjalakuda Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Irinjalakuda constituency number 70 of Kerala, was won by R. Bindu in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 62493 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Thomas Unniyadan from KC who secured 56544 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5949 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Irinjalakuda Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.