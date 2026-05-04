Irikkur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Irikkur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Irikkur constituency number 9 of Kerala, was won by Sajeev Joseph in 2021 from INC who secured 76764 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Saji Kuttiyanimattom from KC(M) who secured 66754 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10010 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Irikkur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.