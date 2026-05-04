Explorer
Indira Nagar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Indira Nagar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromIndira Nagar constituency, win loss tally here.
LIVE
Background
Indira Nagar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Indira Nagar constituency number 8 of Puducherry, was won by A. K. D. Arumugam in 2021 from AINRC who secured 21841 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. Kannan from INC who secured 3310 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 18531 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Indira Nagar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
Load More
Tags :Indira Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Indira Nagar Election Result Indira Nagar Election 2026 Result Indira Nagar Election Result 2026 Live Indira Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Indira Nagar Contituency Result 2023 Indira Nagar News Puducherry Election Result 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Puducherry Results 2026
New Update
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Manavely Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Karaikal South Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Nettapakkam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Election
Muthialpet Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by