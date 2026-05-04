Indira Nagar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Indira Nagar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Indira Nagar constituency number 8 of Puducherry, was won by A. K. D. Arumugam in 2021 from AINRC who secured 21841 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. Kannan from INC who secured 3310 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 18531 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Indira Nagar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.