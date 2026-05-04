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HomeElectionIdukki Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Idukki Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Idukki Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromIdukki constituency, win loss tally here.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:03 AM (IST)

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Idukki Election Result 2026 Live Updates Constituency Vote Counting Winner Loser TMC BJP Congress Kerala Assembly Election Idukki Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Idukki Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live

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Idukki Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Idukki constituency number 91 of Kerala, was won by Roshy Augustine in 2021 from KC(M) who secured 62368 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Francis George from KC who secured 56795 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5573 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Idukki Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Idukki Vidhan Sabha Chunav Idukki Election Result Idukki Election 2026 Result Idukki Election Result 2026 Live Idukki Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Idukki Contituency Result 2023 Idukki News Kerala Election Result 2026 Kerala Election 2026 Kerala Results 2026
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