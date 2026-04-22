'I’m In BJP & Non-Vegetarian!': Temjen Imna Along’s Viral Swipe At Mamata Over ‘Fish Politics’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nagaland Minister claims BJP accepts non-vegetarian food.

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of opposing non-veg diets.

BJP leaders publicly eat meat, fish to counter claims.

BJP leader and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday hit back at allegations by Mamata Banerjee that the BJP is opposed to non-vegetarian food, inserting himself into a politically charged debate over dietary habits ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP leader, known for his social media presence, shared a video on X showing himself seated before a spread of meat dishes, with papad and curry laid out.

“Mamata Didi, I am in the BJP and a non-vegetarian by hobby,” he wrote in the caption.

His post came a day after campaigning for the first phase of the elections concluded, with food emerging as a key campaign theme.

Food Politics Takes Centre Stage

The issue of food habits, particularly fish, a staple of Bengal’s cuisine, has moved to the centre of the political narrative.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP would impose restrictions on the consumption of fish, meat and eggs if voted to power. The BJP has denied the claims.

Mamata Banerjee has framed the issue as one tied to cultural identity.

“The BJP will not allow you to eat fish. Nor will they allow you to eat meat or eggs,” she said at a rally.

At another meeting, she added, “Bengal lives on fish and rice. You are telling Bengal people you can’t have fish, you cannot have meat, you cannot have eggs... what will they eat then?”

BJP Counters With Public Displays

In response, BJP leaders have made visible efforts to counter the perception by publicly consuming non-vegetarian food.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur joined party workers in Kolkata for a meal of ‘maach bhaat’.

“We are eating meat, fish and rice. The BJP has its own governments in 16 states. NDA has its government in 20 states and there is no restriction anywhere on anyone’s speech, food or worship. But, Mamata Banerjee... is resorting to spreading fear, confusion and rumours,” he said.

Poll Stakes And Schedule

The Trinamool Congress is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is aiming to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led government in a closely watched contest.

Voting in 152 constituencies is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.