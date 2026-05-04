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Harirampur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Harirampur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromHarirampur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Harirampur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Harirampur constituency number 42 of West Bengal, was won by Biplab Mitra in 2021 from TMC who secured 96131 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Nilanjan Roy from BJP who secured 73459 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 22672 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Harirampur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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