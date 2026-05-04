Guruvayur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Guruvayur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Guruvayur constituency number 63 of Kerala, was won by N. K. Akbar in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 77072 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. N. A. Khader from IUML who secured 58804 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 18268 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Guruvayur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.