Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to address the party's core group meeting in Mathura on Tuesday as part of the preparations and strategy-building for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, State In-charge Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders will also attend the meeting, which kicked off on Monday at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in Mathura.

The choice of Mathura as the venue for the high-level meeting is also significant.

The selection of the venue has added significance, in view of the centrality of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue to the city's religious and political landscape.

According to sources, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute will feature prominently in the discussions, with the party leadership facing growing pressure from its cadre to bring the matter to a conclusion at the earliest.

The issue has gained significance within the party's organisational and political discussions in the run-up to the crucial Assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh, will also participate.

Other members of the BJP core group are expected to be present as well.

The discussions at the meeting are primarily focused on the party's electoral strategy, strengthening the organisational structure, and assessing the party's position across Uttar Pradesh.

Special emphasis will be placed on western Uttar Pradesh and the politically significant region of Braj.

Following this meeting, the BJP is expected to intensify its election campaign across the state.

Earlier this month, Nitin Nabin had held an important meeting with former party office-bearers during his visit to Gorakhpur to review organisational and election preparations. Chief Minister Adityanath, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, and other senior leaders were also present at that meeting.

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