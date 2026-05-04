Ghatal Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Ghatal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Ghatal constituency number 231 of West Bengal, was won by Shital Kapat in 2021 from BJP who secured 105812 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Shankar Dolui from TMC who secured 104846 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 966 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ghatal Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.