Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionFalta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind

Falta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

The BJP is heading towards a commanding victory in the Falta Assembly constituency, with the party establishing a lead of more than 76,000 votes after the completion of the 16th round of counting. 

According to the latest figures, the BJP has secured 1,11,270 votes and remains firmly in the top spot. CPI(M) is in second place with 34,873 votes, followed by Congress at 9,284 votes. TMC has slipped to fourth position with just 5,319 votes.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Falta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind
Falta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind
Election
Falta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind
Falta Bypoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind
Election
Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting
Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting
Election
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget