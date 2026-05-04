Erode (East) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Erode (East) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Erode (East) constituency number 98 of Tamil Nadu, was won by Thirumagan Evera in 2021 from Congress who secured 67300 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. Yuvaraja from AIADMK who secured 58396 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 8904 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Erode (East) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.