Ernakulam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Ernakulam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Ernakulam constituency number 82 of Kerala, was won by T. J. Vinod in 2021 from INC who secured 45930 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Shaji George from Ind. who secured 34960 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 10970 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ernakulam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.