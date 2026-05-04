English Bazar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

English Bazar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. English Bazar constituency number 51 of West Bengal, was won by Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury in 2021 from BJP who secured 107755 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury from TMC who secured 87656 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20099 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around English Bazar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.