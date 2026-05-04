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English Bazar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
English Bazar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromEnglish Bazar constituency, win loss tally here.
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English Bazar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. English Bazar constituency number 51 of West Bengal, was won by Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury in 2021 from BJP who secured 107755 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury from TMC who secured 87656 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 20099 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around English Bazar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Tags :English Bazar Vidhan Sabha Chunav English Bazar Election Result English Bazar Election 2026 Result English Bazar Election Result 2026 Live English Bazar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner English Bazar Contituency Result 2023 English Bazar News West Bengal Election Result 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 West Bengal Results 2026
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