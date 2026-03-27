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HomeElectionElections 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry – Latest News, Schedules & Headlines

Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry – Latest News, Schedules & Headlines

Elections 2026 LIVE: Track real-time updates from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry polls! Stay ahead with breaking news, schedules & analysis.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)

LIVE

Elections 2026 LIVE Updates West Bengal Tamil Nadu Kerala Assam Puducherry Latest News Schedules Headlines 27 March 2026 Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry – Latest News, Schedules & Headlines
Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry – Latest News, Schedules & Headlines
Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Background

Elections 2026 LIVE:
The Election Commission of India announced the 2026 assembly election schedule on March 15 for five regions: Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on April 9; Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (two phases: April 23 and 29); with results on May 4. Over 17.4 crore voters will participate across 824 constituencies, marking a key political battle post-national shifts. Recent developments include Mamata Banerjee's TMC candidate announcements and Congress going solo in West Bengal.

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