Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry – Latest News, Schedules & Headlines

Elections 2026 LIVE:

The Election Commission of India announced the 2026 assembly election schedule on March 15 for five regions: Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on April 9; Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (two phases: April 23 and 29); with results on May 4. Over 17.4 crore voters will participate across 824 constituencies, marking a key political battle post-national shifts. Recent developments include Mamata Banerjee's TMC candidate announcements and Congress going solo in West Bengal.