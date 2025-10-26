The Election Commission will hold a press conference on Monday evening to announce a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, officials said. While complete details are still awaited, the poll authority is expected to unveil the first phase of SIR, covering 10 to 15 states, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

“The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference tomorrow, October 27, 2025, at 4:15 PM,” a media invite read.

First Phase Focuses on Poll-Bound States

According to news agency PTI, officials indicated that the SIR exercise will begin in states preparing for next year’s Assembly elections. “The EC will not hold the electoral roll cleanup exercise in states where local body elections are taking place or are due, as the grassroots poll machinery is busy with it and may not be able to focus on SIR,” they said. In these states, the revision will be conducted in later phases.

Bihar, which recently concluded its voter list update, has published the final list containing nearly 7.42 crore names as of September 30. The state will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

The EC has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to finalise the SIR rollout plan. Several CEOs have uploaded their last SIR voter lists on official websites. Delhi’s last intensive revision took place in 2008, while Uttarakhand’s SIR dates back to 2006. Most states conducted their last SIR between 2002 and 2004, and current elector mapping with previous lists is largely complete.

The primary goal of the SIR is to identify and remove foreign illegal migrants from the electoral rolls by verifying voters’ places of birth. The initiative has gained significance amid ongoing crackdowns in various states against illegal migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.