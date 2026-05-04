Elathur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Elathur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Elathur constituency number 26 of Kerala, was won by A. K. Saseendran in 2021 from NCP who secured 83639 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sulfikar Mayoori from NCK who secured 45137 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 38502 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Elathur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.