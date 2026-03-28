Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Edappadi Palaniswami Slams DMK Over ‘Unfair’ Seat Sharing With Allies

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday lashed out at DMK on its seat-sharing negotiations and said the ruling party was treating its allies "unfairly." Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has been claiming that the alliance led by his DMK was based on principles, was yet to finalise the seat-sharing with his allies, Palaniswami claimed.

"The parties, which are in alliance with the DMK for a decade and believed him, were given one seat less while a new party that formed an alliance with the DMK was allotted a good number of seats," the former Chief Minister said while speaking at an election rally in Alandur constituency here.

The DMK's allies should atleast now realise the "true nature of the DMK," he said.

The AIADMK-led NDA however finalised the constituencies in four days, he added.

"Stalin said I have been waiting to forge an electoral alliance. I wish to tell him that the parties have formed a poll pact with us on their own volition," the AIADMK general secretary said.

Stalin also claimed that DMK's alliance with Congress, the left parties and even VCK was based on ideology. "But these parties adopted different stances in Kerala and Puducherry," Palaniswami said.

The DMK heading the Secular Progressive Alliance, has signed the seat-sharing pact with its allies and is all set to announce its candidates for the April 23 Assembly election.

At the campaign, Palaniswami launched a veiled attack on actors entering politics and said, "real life and reel life are not the same." "Real life is very hard. But imagination dominates reel life. Dreams will vanish the moment we open our eyes. So, people should not get deceived by films or similar portrayal" Palaniswami cautioned without mentioning anyone. PTI JSP JSP ROH

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