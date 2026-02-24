The AIADMK plans to provide a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to each family to alleviate hardships caused by the rise in essential commodity prices.
Edappadi Palaniswami Promises Rs 10,000 Ex-Gratia For Families Hit By ‘Hardships’ Under DMK Rule
AIADMK leader Palaniswami announced the third phase of poll promises, including a one-time Rs 10,000 ex-gratia for families in order to reduce the hardships caused by the DMK regime.
Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled his party's third phase of poll promises for the upcoming Assembly election.
The AIADMK would provide a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to each family in order to reduce the hardships caused by the DMK regime during which the prices of essential commodities have risen sharply, he said.
Making a slew of announcements coinciding with the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Palaniswami said a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month to degree holders registered with the employment exchanges and awaiting jobs, and Rs 1,000 to those who studied upto Plus Two and registered with the employment exchange would be provided when the AIADMK comes to power.
He announced enhancing the relief to fishermen given during the ban period to Rs 12,000 from the present Rs 8,000, a Pongal incentive of Rs 1,000 to ration cardholders as Pongal festival gift, and free power of upto 450 units for handloom weavers and 1,400 units for powerloom weavers and waiving cooperative bank loans of small traders. PTI JSP JSP ROH
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the AIADMK's promise regarding financial assistance to families?
What stipends are being offered to unemployed degree holders and those with Plus Two education?
Degree holders registered with employment exchanges will receive a Rs 2,000 monthly stipend, while those with Plus Two education will get Rs 1,000 per month.
How will the AIADMK support fishermen and weavers if elected?
Fishermen will receive Rs 12,000 during the ban period, and weavers will get free electricity up to 450 units for handlooms and 1,400 units for powerlooms.
Are there any benefits for small traders announced by the AIADMK?
Yes, the AIADMK has promised to waive cooperative bank loans for small traders.