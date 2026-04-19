ED Raids Kolkata DCP's Residence In PMLA Case Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

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HomeElectionED Raids Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas' Residence In PMLA Case Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

ED Raids Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas' Residence In PMLA Case Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

West Bengal Elections: ED searched multiple locations in Kolkata this morning, including a Deputy Police Commissioner’s residence and a businessman’s home.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED raided Kolkata Deputy Police Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas's residence.
  • Raids linked to coal smuggling and broader financial investigations.
  • Searches also conducted at businessman Jay Kamdar's Behala residence.
  • Operations intensified ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out coordinated raids across Kolkata, intensifying its crackdown ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Multiple teams were deployed across the city, targeting key individuals linked to ongoing investigations.

One of the key locations was the residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police, located at Fern Road in Ballygunge.

ED officials reached the premises before 6 AM and immediately cordoned off the housing complex with central forces. Entry and exit points were sealed, restricting all movement. Mobile phones of family members were seized to prevent communication, while interrogation and search operations began simultaneously.

Links To Ongoing Financial Probe

Biswas, who previously served as the officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station, had earlier been questioned by the ED. His name had also surfaced in connection with the coal smuggling case, for which he was summoned to Delhi.

Investigators also conducted searches at another property linked to him nearby. According to sources, multiple flats in the same housing complex are associated with Biswas, prompting a wider sweep.

Sources indicate that the investigation is tied to a broader financial investigation. The development follows a recent seizure of Rs 1.5 crore from a businessman’s residence during a raid linked to the same probe, where Biswas’ name reportedly emerged.

ED Raids Businessman Jay Kamdar’s Residence

In a parallel operation, ED officials also searched the residence of Jay S. Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprises, in Behala. The raids are being conducted under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Sona Pappu and Joy Kamdar case.

Officials, accompanied by central forces, reached the location early in the morning but had to wait nearly 40 minutes before gaining entry. Despite repeated attempts to contact those inside, the gate was initially not opened. It was eventually unlocked around 6:30 am, after which search proceedings commenced.

Heightened Political Sensitivity Ahead Of Polls

The timing of the raids, just days before polling, has added a political dimension to the probe, with heightened scrutiny on investigative actions during the election period.

Searches at both locations were ongoing at the time of reporting, as officials continue to examine documents and gather evidence linked to the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct raids in Kolkata?

The ED conducted coordinated raids across Kolkata as part of an intensified crackdown ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, targeting individuals linked to ongoing investigations.

Who was one of the key individuals targeted in the ED raids?

One of the key locations raided was the residence of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a Deputy Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police, in Ballygunge.

What is Shantanu Sinha Biswas linked to in the investigation?

Shantanu Sinha Biswas's name surfaced in connection with the coal smuggling case, and he had previously been questioned by the ED.

Where else did the ED conduct searches?

In a parallel operation, ED officials also searched the residence of Jay S. Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprises, in Behala.

Under which Act are the raids on Jay Kamdar being conducted?

The raids on Jay Kamdar's residence are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
PMLA Kolkata Police West Bengal Assembly Election ED West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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