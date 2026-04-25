ED Raids 9 Locations In Kolkata, Burdwan, And Habra In PDS 'Scam' Ahead Of Phase 2 Bengal Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED raided multiple locations in West Bengal regarding PDS scam.

Searches targeted suppliers and exporters in Kolkata and other districts.

Investigation involves diversion of subsidised wheat meant for welfare schemes.

Raids occur during the ongoing assembly elections, a sensitive period.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam.

Officials said searches were underway at around nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan, and Habra, including those associated with Niranjan Chandra Saha.

ED also raided businessman Partha Sarathi's residence in North 24 Parganas in connection with PDS scam.

VIDEO | West Bengal: ED conducts raid at businessman Partha Sarathi's residence in North 24 Parganas in connection with PDS scam. More details are awaited.#BengalNews #EDRaid



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WD8w1clek6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency had also conducted raids earlier in connection with the same case.

The development comes ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for April 29. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

What Is The PDS Wheat 'Scam'?

The case stems from an October 2020 FIR registered by Basirhat police based on a complaint by a customs official at the Ghojadanga land customs station. It pertains to alleged large-scale diversion of subsidised wheat meant for welfare schemes under the PDS.

According to the ED, the wheat was procured at low prices through unauthorised channels, allegedly in collusion with suppliers, licensed distributors, dealers, and middlemen. The diverted stock was then aggregated and routed for sale in the open market or export.

Investigators have alleged that the accused attempted to conceal the origin of the wheat by removing or reversing gunny bags bearing markings of the Food Corporation of India and the state government. The grain was then repackaged and passed off as legitimate stock.

The agency has arrested several individuals in connection with the case, including former West Bengal food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

The raids come at a politically sensitive time as the state heads into the next phase of polling, drawing attention to the ongoing investigation.