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English NewsElectionECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal: Check Dates

ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal: Check Dates

The Election Commission has announced biennial elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A separate bypoll will be held for a seat in West Bengal.

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC declared 11 Rajya Sabha polls for October 16.
  • 10 Uttar Pradesh, one Uttarakhand seats are included.
  • Bihar Legislative Council elections announced for eight seats.
  • Polling for Bihar Council seats is October 23.

The Election Commission of India has announced biennial elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand. Polling and counting for these seats will be held on October 16, 2026.

The notification for the elections will be issued on September 29, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission. A separate bypoll will also be held for one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are coming to an end. They are Arun Singh, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Ramji, BL Verma, Seema, Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The term of Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal from Uttarakhand is also set to end.

Rajya Sabha Polls On October 16

The election process for the 11 seats will begin with the issuance of the notification on September 29. Candidates will be able to file their nominations from the same day.

Polling and counting will both take place on October 16, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The upcoming elections will also see the terms of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Samajwadi Party leader Professor Ram Gopal Yadav come to an end in the Rajya Sabha.

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Bihar Legislative Council Elections Announced

The Election Commission has also announced biennial elections for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The eight seats comprise four graduate and four teachers' constituencies. The terms of the sitting members on these seats are scheduled to end on November 16, 2026.

Polling for the Bihar Legislative Council elections will be held on October 23, while counting of votes will take place on October 27.

The poll body also announced a biennial election in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh from Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies.  

Eight Bihar Seats To Go To Polls, Nominations From September 29

The constituencies covered by the election are Patna Graduate, Darbhanga Graduate, Tirhut Graduate and Kosi Graduate, along with Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers.

The announcement sets the election process in motion for all eight seats, with the terms of the existing members nearing their scheduled end.

For the Bihar Legislative Council elections, the nomination process will begin after the notification is issued on September 29. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as October 6.

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The subsequent stages will include scrutiny of nomination papers and the withdrawal process before voting is held on October 23.

The Election Commission has announced the schedules for the Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council elections as the terms of the sitting members on the respective seats approach their end.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the biennial elections for Rajya Sabha seats scheduled?

Polling and counting for the 11 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, will take place on October 16, 2026.

Which states are involved in the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections?

Biennial elections will be held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one seat in Uttarakhand. A separate bypoll will also occur for one seat in West Bengal.

Which notable Rajya Sabha members will complete their terms?

The terms of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Samajwadi Party leader Professor Ram Gopal Yadav are among those ending. Naresh Bansal from Uttarakhand will also complete his term.

When are the elections for the Bihar Legislative Council taking place?

Polling for the eight Bihar Legislative Council seats will be held on October 23. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.

When does the nomination process begin for these elections?

The nomination process for both the Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council elections will begin with the issuance of the notification on September 29.

Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha UTTAR PRADESH
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