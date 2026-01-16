'EC Gaslighting Citizens': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Vote Chori Claim As BJP Leads Maha Civic Polls Trends

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Election Commission amid the ongoing row over indelible ink, saying that the poll body is "gaslighting citizens". The Congress leader also reiterated the 'vote chori' claim as the BJP projected a strong lead in the Maharashtra civic body polls results, counting for which is underway.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act."

He also shared an article clipping, which stated that the voters and the opposition leaders had highlighted their concern regarding fading ink marks following the BMC election voting on Thursday, and how a "red-faced" Election Commissioner stated that there will be a probe in connection with the ink row.

Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy.



Vote Chori is an anti-national act. pic.twitter.com/3FZKkDPwDg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2026