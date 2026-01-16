Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'EC Gaslighting Citizens': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Vote Chori Claim As BJP Leads Maha Civic Polls Trends

'EC Gaslighting Citizens': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Vote Chori Claim As BJP Leads Maha Civic Polls Trends

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Election Commission amid the ongoing row over indelible ink, saying that the poll body is "gaslighting citizens". The Congress leader also reiterated the 'vote chori' claim as the BJP projected a strong lead in the Maharashtra civic body polls results, counting for which is underway. 

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act."

He also shared an article clipping, which stated that the voters and the opposition leaders had highlighted their concern regarding fading ink marks following the BMC election voting on Thursday, and how a "red-faced" Election Commissioner stated that there will be a probe in connection with the ink row.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
