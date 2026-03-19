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HomeElectionEC Cancels Rehabilitation Of 15 IPS Officers In West Bengal, Deputes Them Outside State

EC Cancels Rehabilitation Of 15 IPS Officers In West Bengal, Deputes Them Outside State

The Election Commission has decided to depute the IPS officers as observers to other states to ensure they do not influence the electoral process during the Bengal Assembly elections.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cancelled the West Bengal government’s alternative postings for 15 IPS officers who had earlier been removed from election-related duties and barred from election-related duties in the poll-bound state.

The late-night move comes following demands from opposition parties and despite objections raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The decision has been taken ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state scheduled for April.

The Commission has now decided to depute these officers as observers to other states to ensure they do not influence the electoral process.

The officers include senior officials such as the commissioners of Bidhannagar and Siliguri. The list includes Akash Magharia, Alok Rajoria, Amandeep, Abhijit Banerjee, Bhaskar Mukherjee, C. Sudhakar, Dhritimaan Sarkar, Indira Mukherjee, Murli Dhar, Mukesh, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Priyabrata Roy, Sandeep Karra, Rashid Munir Khan and Syed Waqar Raja.

Among them, Murli Dhar was serving as Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar, while Syed Waqar Raja was the Police Commissioner of Siliguri.

Opposition Pressure Behind Move?

The decision follows sustained demands from opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had urged that officers barred from poll duties be shifted out of the state entirely during the election period.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the removal of officers without consultation with the state government and had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar objecting to the move.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies in the first phase and 142 constituencies in the second phase.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Election Commission of India cancel alternative postings for 15 IPS officers in West Bengal?

The ECI cancelled the alternative postings to prevent these officers from influencing the electoral process in West Bengal during the upcoming assembly elections.

What was the reason for the ECI removing these IPS officers from election-related duties?

The ECI removed the officers from election duties following demands from opposition parties, who wanted them shifted out of the state during the election period.

What are the new assignments for the 15 IPS officers?

These officers will now be deputed as observers to other states to ensure their neutrality in the electoral process.

Did the West Bengal Chief Minister agree with the ECI's decision?

No, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objected to the removal of officers without consulting the state government and had written to the Chief Election Commissioner about it.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission West Bengal Assembly Elections Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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