EC Cancels Rehabilitation Of 15 IPS Officers In West Bengal, Deputes Them Outside State

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cancelled the West Bengal government’s alternative postings for 15 IPS officers who had earlier been removed from election-related duties and barred from election-related duties in the poll-bound state.

The late-night move comes following demands from opposition parties and despite objections raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The decision has been taken ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state scheduled for April.

The Commission has now decided to depute these officers as observers to other states to ensure they do not influence the electoral process.

The officers include senior officials such as the commissioners of Bidhannagar and Siliguri. The list includes Akash Magharia, Alok Rajoria, Amandeep, Abhijit Banerjee, Bhaskar Mukherjee, C. Sudhakar, Dhritimaan Sarkar, Indira Mukherjee, Murli Dhar, Mukesh, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Priyabrata Roy, Sandeep Karra, Rashid Munir Khan and Syed Waqar Raja.

Among them, Murli Dhar was serving as Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar, while Syed Waqar Raja was the Police Commissioner of Siliguri.

Opposition Pressure Behind Move?

The decision follows sustained demands from opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had urged that officers barred from poll duties be shifted out of the state entirely during the election period.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the removal of officers without consultation with the state government and had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar objecting to the move.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies in the first phase and 142 constituencies in the second phase.