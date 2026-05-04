Durgapur Paschim Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Durgapur Paschim Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Durgapur Paschim constituency number 277 of West Bengal, was won by Lakshman Chandra Ghorui in 2021 from BJP who secured 91186 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Biswanath Parial from TMC who secured 76522 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 14664 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Durgapur Paschim Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.