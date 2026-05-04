Dum Dum Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Dum Dum Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Dum Dum constituency number 114 of West Bengal, was won by Bratya Basu in 2021 from TMC who secured 87999 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Bimalshankar Nanda from BJP who secured 61368 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 26731 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Dum Dum Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.