Direct Fight In Bhabanipur: Mamata Vs Suvendu Turns Bengal Poll Into Prestige Clash

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The West Bengal Assembly election has turned into a direct political showdown between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after the Trinamool Congress announced that Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, while the BJP fielded Adhikari against her in the same constituency as well as from Nandigram. The decision sets up one of the highest-stakes battles of the 2026 polls, with Bhabanipur seen as Banerjee’s stronghold and Nandigram carrying the legacy of Adhikari’s victory over her in 2021, making the contest a prestige fight between the two rivals.

Bhabanipur vs Nandigram

The announcement of candidates has sharpened the political contest in West Bengal, with both parties projecting the election as a direct fight between Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhabanipur, from where Banerjee has previously won, is considered a safe seat for the Chief Minister, while Nandigram remains symbolically significant after Adhikari defeated her there in the 2021 Assembly election.

By fielding Adhikari from Bhabanipur as well as Nandigram, the BJP has signalled that it intends to challenge Banerjee politically and symbolically in the same election, raising the stakes for both leaders. Political observers say the twin contests have effectively turned the Assembly polls into a personality-driven battle between the Trinamool Congress supremo and the BJP’s strongest face in the state.

Mamata Attacks BJP, Election Commission

Speaking after the announcement, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of targeting West Bengal and urged voters to respond through the ballot.

“For Bengal the BJP is desperate. I request the people of Bengal to give their reply. We have formulated more than 100 schemes, and every family gets three to four benefits. If the Trinamool Congress does not come to power, these will stop,” she said.

She also questioned the Centre’s approach towards the state, saying, “Prime Minister, if you believe in democracy, why are you targeting Bengal? The more you target Bengal, the people of Bengal will reject you. You have removed Bengali officers and replaced them with others.”

Banerjee further criticised the Election Commission, saying the poll process had not yet formally begun.

“Do not create problems in schools. Come to the fight peacefully, respectfully and politically to strengthen democracy. I will tell the BJP’s Commission -forgive me, you are playing a brilliant game. Even the election notification has not been issued,” she said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April in two phases, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 4.

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