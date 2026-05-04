Diamond Harbour Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Diamond Harbour Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Diamond Harbour constituency number 143 of West Bengal, was won by Pannalal Halder in 2021 from TMC who secured 98478 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Dipak Kumar Halder from BJP who secured 81482 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 16996 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Diamond Harbour Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.