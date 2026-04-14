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HomeElectionStalin Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Centre Over Delimitation Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls, Threatens Massive Agitation

Stalin Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Centre Over Delimitation Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls, Threatens Massive Agitation

Delimitation Row: MK Stalin warns Centre over delimitation, calls it an assault on democracy and threatens mass protests if Tamil Nadu’s interests are affected.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Stalin warns Centre against unilateral delimitation process.
  • He alleges lack of transparency, consultation, and potential bias.
  • Stalin vows strong protests if Tamil Nadu is disadvantaged.
  • Issue to be raised in upcoming parliamentary session.

Delimitation Row: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued a strong warning to the Centre over the delimitation exercise, alleging that it is being conducted without transparency or consultation.

CM Flags ‘Secrecy’ In Delimitation Process

In a video message, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of moving ahead unilaterally, without engaging state governments or political parties. He cautioned that any move perceived as detrimental to Tamil Nadu or skewed in favour of northern states would trigger a strong response.

“If anything is done that harms Tamil Nadu, or that disproportionately enhances the political power of northern states, we in Tamil Nadu will not remain silent. Tamil Nadu will register its protest with full force. Every family will take to the streets. Under my leadership as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, we will organise a massive agitation,” he declared.

‘Assault On Democracy’, Says Stalin

Sharpening his criticism, Stalin described the proposed exercise as a “blatant assault on democracy” and a “direct attack on the rights of the state.” He said concerns were growing across southern states and warned of a large-scale public mobilisation.

“You can quietly carry out delimitation in Delhi, but otherwise India will once again witness DMK’s spirit from the 1950s and 1960s. Don’t mistake this as a threat, because this is a warning. Elections and exercise of power are secondary to us. We are people of self-respect, and for us principles matter,” he said.

He reiterated that pushing ahead with the exercise despite repeated objections would deepen tensions. “Ignoring everything we have said, they are attempting to proceed unilaterally. This hurried attempt to push through delimination is a blantant assault on democracy by the BJP government. It is direct attack on the rights of the state. The people of south are gripped with great concern. Tamil Nadu will rise, register its protest in full force. Under my leadership, we will organise mass protest.”

Political Flashpoint Ahead Of Parliament Session

The Chief Minister also indicated that the issue would be raised during the upcoming parliamentary session, with MPs from Tamil Nadu expected to take a firm stand. He underscored that the state would not accept any decision that alters political representation at its expense.

The warning signals a potential flashpoint between the state and the Centre, particularly as delimitation remains a sensitive issue with implications for federal balance and representation.

DMK Raises Broader Concerns

The remarks come amid sustained criticism from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the proposed exercise. Earlier, state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at ABP's Southern Rising 2023 conclave had alleged that the move was part of a broader strategy to disadvantage southern states despite their economic contributions.

He argued that such steps could dilute the political voice of the south, framing the issue as one of representation and fairness within the federal structure.

As tensions build, the delimitation debate is shaping up to be a major political issue, with Tamil Nadu positioning itself at the forefront of opposition to the Centre’s approach.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's main concern regarding the proposed delimitation exercise?

CM Stalin has warned the Centre about the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging it's being conducted without transparency or consultation and could be detrimental to Tamil Nadu.

What action does CM Stalin threaten if the delimitation exercise is perceived as harmful to Tamil Nadu?

CM Stalin stated that if the delimitation harms Tamil Nadu or favors northern states, Tamil Nadu will protest with full force, organizing mass agitations.

How does CM Stalin describe the proposed delimitation exercise?

Stalin described the exercise as a 'blatant assault on democracy' and a 'direct attack on the rights of the state' and warned of large-scale public mobilization.

Will the issue of delimitation be raised in Parliament?

Yes, CM Stalin indicated that the issue would be raised in the upcoming parliamentary session, with Tamil Nadu MPs expected to take a firm stand.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Udhayanidhi Stalin Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 MK Stalin Delimitation Warning Tamil Nadu Politics News
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